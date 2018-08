SPO Fayaz Ahmad was fired at in Zazripora village.

Militants killed a special police officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. SPO Fayaz Ahmad was fired at in Zazripora village. “He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors said he was dead on arrival,” the police said. SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly emolument by police to fight insurgency. In most cases, the SPOs are not trained in handling firearms.