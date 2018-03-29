Militants shot dead special police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag; wife too injured

​​ ​
Srinagar | Published: March 29, 2018 11:44 PM
In a separate incident, the ultras fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district, the official said.

Militants tonight shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. “Militants fired upon SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district,” the police official said. While the SPO was killed in the spot, his wife, Fareeda, suffered injuries in the firing by the militants, the official said. He said the woman has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, the ultras fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district, the official said. Sayar Wani was hit by a bullet in the leg, he said, adding the injured was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

