Militants open fire on security forces in Srinagar’s Mujgund, encounter underway

An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar –- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces have launched cordon and search operation (CASO) following credible inputs about the presences of terrorists in Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The joint team of SOG of J&K police, Army and CRPF launched the operation following the inputs. As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, he said. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. He said the gunfight was going on and further details were awaited.

Two policemen have received bullet injuries and they have been shifted to 92, Base hospital in Srinagar. One terrorist has so far been killed in the encounter, however, the body has not been retrieved as yet. Mobile and internet services have been snapped in Srinagar. LeT terrorist Ishaq Khan is believed to be trapped in the encounter, sources told The Financialexpress.com.

With PTI inputs.