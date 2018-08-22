​​​
  3. Militants kill three policemen on Eid day in Jammu and Kashmir

Militants kill three policemen on Eid day in Jammu and Kashmir

In a stunning escalation of violence on Eid day, militants shot dead three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | Srinagar | Published: August 22, 2018 10:53 PM
jammu and kashmir, jammu, policemen killed, militants, terrorists Police said an unknown number of militants forced their entry into the house of inspector.

In a stunning escalation of violence on Eid day, militants shot dead three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said an unknown number of militants forced their entry into the house of Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Dar in Larve village in Pulwama district.

“They fired at the officer from close range resulting in his death on the spot,” a police officer said.

With this, the number of policemen killed by the militants in south Kashmir on Wednesday rose to three.

Earlier, militants killed a policeman in Zazripora village of Shopian district and then killed another policeman in Louswani village in Pulwama district.

Director General of Police S.P. Vaid said the policemen had ignored the advisory regarding visits to ancestral places without security.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top