Militants from Pakistan might come through Kartarpur Corridor: Union minister Vijay Sampla

Union minister Vijay Sampla expressed apprehension on Tuesday that Pakistan might use the Kartarpur Corridor to push terrorists into India.

Sampla also hit out at Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor and said the neighbouring nation was using him as a “weapon” to attack India.

The minister for Social Justice and Empowerment expressed doubt over Pakistan’s commitment towards building the corridor.

“We fear that militants will come from there (Pakistan)… It is well known that Pakistan supplies terrorism throughout the world. Therefore, we are concerned about our country,” Sampla said while talking to reporters here.

He said some statements by Pakistan ministers have created a stumbling block in this good opportunity.

Sampla was reffering to Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi, who had said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a “googly” to ensure Indian government’s presence at the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

Hitting out at Sidhu for praising the Pakistan prime minister at the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor, he said, “Pakistan now has a weapon named Sidhu which it is using fully. And we are being used. In future, we will have to face a lot of damage because of it. Interest of Punjab will be harmed in the long run because of the way Sidhu is aggressive.”

He thanked the Narendra Modi government for taking a decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor, a passage linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev – to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Sampla also described pro Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawal as anti-India.