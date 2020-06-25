Milind Deora’s advice to Congress on democracy in tweet on 45 years of Emergency

Congress leader Milind Deora has been vocal against the party for the last few months.

On a day when the ruling BJP leaders have launched an all out attack against the Congress, reminding it of how democracy in India was murdered in 1975, its own leader Milind Deora has made a statement that has added more salt to the wounds of the grand old party.

Deora, a senior leader from its Mumbai unit, said the Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently.

Deora is considered to be close friend of the Congress’ first family, but he has been vocal against the party for the last few months.

“The Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently,” he tweeted.

Without naming the Congress, he also offered an advice that political outfits should overcome challenges through democratic means.

“This also applies to political parties. Democratic organisations adapt better & overcome challenges,” Deora said in an apparent reference to the leadership crisis in the Congress party.

“Democracy is a constant work in progress, requiring commitment, sacrifice & honest introspection,” he added in the same tweet.

Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, also the daughter of the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, had imposed emergency on June 25, 1975 in the country after her election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court. Indira was found guilty of corrupt practices. The emergency continued till March 21, 1977.