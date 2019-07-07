Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress President

Deora has proposed a three-member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. (PTI)

Senior leader Milind Deora on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post of Mumbai Congress President. He has also proposed a three-member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, ANI reported. The Congress had appointed Deora as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief in March, replacing Sanjay Nirupam.

In a statement issued then, the grand old party had said: “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Milind Deora as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing president Sanjay Nirupam.”

