Milind Deora hails Modi government’s decision to ban 118 Chinese Apps

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora. (file)

Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday welcomed the Modi government’s decision to ban 118 Chinese apps, saying it provides an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to develop world-class products.

“Internet nationalism helped China create 5 of the world’s top 10 tech companies. The ban on 59+118 Chinese apps will enable Indian entrepreneurs to build world-class products and companies,” he said.

“India derives power from its growing 500mn smartphone users and 700mn broadband subscribers,” the former Union minister added.

The Centre on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security. Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser. It was followed by blocking of 47 more Chinese apps that were clones and variants of the ones banned earlier.

The 118 apps banned include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Alipay, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat reading, Government WeChat, Tencent Weiyun, APUS Launcher Pro, APUS Security, Cut Cut, ShareSave by Xiaomi, and CamCard, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, according to an official release.

Internet nationalism helped China create 5 of the world’s top 10 tech companies. The ban on 59+118 Chinese apps will enable Indian entrepreneurs to build world-class products & companies. India derives power from its growing 500mn smartphone users & 700mn broadband subscribers pic.twitter.com/PbvWZQap8Z — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 2, 2020

The decision comes amid fresh border tensions with China in Ladakh. Indian Army earlier this week foiled an attempt by the China’s PLA to transgress into Indian areas in the general area of Chumar in south-eastern Ladakh. The two sides have been engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since early May.

The IT Ministry in a statement cited numerous complaints received from various sources for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data to servers outside the country.