Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude jolts Afghanistan, mild tremors felt in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, J&K

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Sunday. According to initial reports, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir too. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday morning.

Quake hits parts of Pakistan

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad, reported PTI.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.

Quake hits Solomon Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. It occurred around 08:59:55 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 103.9 km, reported ANI.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 10.149 degrees S and 161.194 degrees E respectively.

Notably, the Solomon Islands is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea and northwest of Vanuatu.

Honiara, the capital, is located on Guadalcanal, the largest island.