Milad-Un-Nabi: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings

By: |
Published: November 10, 2019 11:27:18 AM

"Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society," the prime minister tweeted. "May there be peace all around," he prayed.  

Milad Un Nabi, Narendra Modi,  greeting, Muhammad, india newsPM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi, hoping there is peace all around.  Milad-Un-Nabi is celebrated as birth anniversary of  Prophet Mohammad.

“Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society,” the prime minister tweeted. “May there be peace all around,” he prayed.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Milad-Un-Nabi: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ayodhya verdict and what went in favour of Hindus – Explained
2Ayodhya verdict: Muslim parties debate the way forward
3Ram Temple issue changed the country’s character: Ashok Gehlot