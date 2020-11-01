  • MORE MARKET STATS

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit outfit demand separate UT for rehabilitation in valley

By: |
November 1, 2020 4:41 PM

It rejected any policy on rehabilitation which did not recognize the "genocide" inflicted on the community.

Jammu and Kashmir, India, UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, Human Rights Council, Indra Mani Pandey, Article 370, defence newsThe group said in a statement that the creation of UT of Panun Kashmir has become a geopolitical imperative to safeguard "Indian national interests" in the region.

Panun Kashmir, an organisation of migrant Pandits, on Sunday reiterated its demand for creation of a separate Union territory in the valley for their return and rehabilitation to “safeguard Indian national interests” in the region. It rejected any policy on rehabilitation which did not recognize the “genocide” inflicted on the community.

The group said in a statement that the creation of UT of Panun Kashmir has become a geopolitical imperative to safeguard “Indian national interests” in the region. It said there was no question of the community returning to their old areas as the “Hindu habitat in Kashmir from which Hindus were expelled stands destroyed”.

Related News

Referring to Pakistan’s admission of complicity in the deadly Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in February last year, the Panun Kashmir said it is an imperative for Centre to respond to this admission. “We demand that Government of India declare Pakistan a terrorist state and hold it responsible for crimes against humanity,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Migrant Kashmiri Pandit outfit demand separate UT for rehabilitation in valley
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1VP, PM condole Tamil Nadu minister’s demise
2Haryana govt mulling law against ‘love jihad’: Anil Vij
3New farms laws will weaken nation’s foundation: Rahul Gandhi