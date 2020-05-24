Congress real culprit for what is happening with migrant workers: Mayawati

The BSP chief attacked the Congress leaders who have been meeting migrant workers on roads, in an attempt to show some sympathy.

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that whatever was happening with the migrants was because of the grand old party which ruled for decades but did nothing for the people in villages. She said Congress was the real culprit for the plight of crores of migrant workers in the entire country. “Because during their long reign after independence, if the right arrangements for livelihood were made in the villages or cities, why would they have had to migrate to other states?” she questioned.

The BSP chief attacked the Congress leaders who have been meeting migrant workers on roads, in an attempt to show some sympathy. She said such videos that are coming out seems less sympathetic and more drama. “It would have been better if the Congress had told how many people it had genuinely helped when meeting them,” she added. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met with some migrant workers on the road side – pictures of the meeting went viral on social media.

2. वैसे ही वर्तमान में कांग्रेसी नेता द्वारा लाॅकडाउन त्रासदी के शिकार कुछ श्रमिकों के दुःख-दर्द बांटने सम्बंधी जो वीडियो दिखाया जा रहा है वह हमदर्दी वाला कम व नाटक ज्यादा लगता है। कांग्रेस अगर यह बताती कि उसने उनसे मिलते समय कितने लोगों की वास्तविक मदद की है तो यह बेहतर होता।2/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 23, 2020

The former UP CM further said that if the central and state governments of the BJP do not follow the footprints of Congress and do something for their livelihood by creating jobs in villages and cities then they will probably never have to face such a predicament. She said the BJP and Congress, both share equal responsibility for the current situation of the migrant workers. “It would have been better if before announcing lockdown, migrant workers would have been given some time and facilitated to their native places,” she said.

Mayawati’s comments come at a time when lakhs of migrant workers, mostly from UP and Bihar, are rushing back to their native places since they have no job in lockdown. Most of these people are daily wage labourers and factory workers and complete shutdown has disrupted the income of these people because of months-long lockdown.