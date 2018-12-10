Miffed Upendra Kushwaha quits NDA, resigns as minister from Modi Cabinet

Upendra Kushwaha quits BJP-led NDA

Amid speculations that he may join the Grand Alliance of opposition parties, RLSP president and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha has resigned from the Narendra Modi cabinet. According to television reports, Kushwaha also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday fueling speculations about his next political move.

Earlier this morning, Kushwaha who was MoS for HRD, had told reporters that he would not attend the meeting of NDA parties today in Delhi to discuss strategy for Winter Session. The RLSP had in 2014 won all the 3 seats it had contested in Bihar.

Kushwaha was at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ever since the latter’s returned to the NDA fold last year. As per reports, Kushwaha was miffed with the BJP as he was offered only two seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, an offer he had categorically turned down.