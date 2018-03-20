Miffed by disruptions in Parliament, Venkaiah Naidu calls off ‘Andhra Pradesh special dinner’ for MPs

Naidu’s decision to cancel the dinner was taken in wake of the House not functioning for the past 12 days.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called off the dinner he was scheduled to host for the members of the Upper House on Wednesday. Naidu’s decision to cancel the dinner was taken in wake of the House not functioning for the past 12 days. As per a PTI report, the preparations for the dinner were completed last week and the invitation cards were kept ready. Citing sources, PTI reported that Naidu had communicated in advance about the dinner to the President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Leader of Opposition and floor leaders of various parties whom he had invited. The vice-president had expected the House proceedings to go normally today. At a meeting, the RS Chairman conveyed his anguish over the ongoing disruptions and ruckus in the House with the floor leaders of various parties in his chamber.

Naidu was of the view that it would not be appropriate to go ahead with the dinner with the House not functioning for over two weeks. Reports said that Rajya Sabha chairman had planned an “Andhra Pradesh special dinner” for MPs, with specialist cooks called from the state. Naidu reportedly had also refused to inaugurate a badminton tournament for members of Parliament at the Constitution Club last week.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that Naidu has expressed his displeasure over the repeated disruptions to members of Rajya Sabha business advisory committee. After deciding on time allocation for various items, Naidu was learnt to have said in the closed-door meeting that he was not able to sleep, leaving his wife worried. Referring to MPs’ act of placard-holding during protests, Naidu said the development haunted him all night. He had also made an appeal to leaders to ensure placards were not carried into the House.

Earlier, in an unusual gesture, Naidu had on Friday adjourned the House within minutes after it convened. Naidu had criticised House members for their unruly behaviour. However, when Congress MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi asked whether this was the first time in Naidu’s political life that he had seen such behaviour, the latter adjourned the House again.

“Please have some patience. Don’t test my patience also. Don’t test people’s patience. People are getting disillusioned, distressed that we are meeting, we are greeting, not doing anything, then disturbing and then getting adjourned,” Naidu was quoted as saying in the House by The Indian Express.