West Bengal: One killed, 5 injured in blast at Trinamool Congress office in WB’s Midnapore

West Bengal: One person died while five others sustained injuries as a blast ripped through the Trinamool Congress office in West Bengal’s Midnapore district today. According to police, 1 man was killed, 5 others were injured in the explosion. State police are looking into the matter to ascertain the cause of the blast, reported news agency ANI.

According to a PTI report, the explosion took place at around 10 am. The injured were admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area. Sources said that it is not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident. TMC MLA of Narayangarh, Pradyut Ghosh, while talking about the incident said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained till noon and the police were looking into it.