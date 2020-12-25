Middlemen in PM-Kisan? Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims entire fund doesn’t reach farmers

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday claimed that the fund released under PM-Kisan scheme doesn’t reach farmers entirely and that the middlemen do exist in this scheme too. Chowdhury’s claim comes just right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his address to farmers from six different states as part of a mega outreach programme amid ongoing protests against farm laws.

The Prime Minister also released Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore beneficiaries under PM-Kisan. During the speech, PM Modi said in the past it was a norm that when funds were released by the Centre it never reached intended people entirely. “However, now farmers are getting funds directly in their bank accounts,” PM Modi said.

Soon after his speech ended, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “The government talks about Rs 18,000 crore being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that middlemen still exist and the entire amount doesn’t reach farmers.” He also said that the prime minister did not have courage to speak to farmers face to face.

Modi Ji doesn’t have the courage to talk face to face with the protesting farmers. Govt talks about Rs 18,000 cr being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that middlemen still exist & the entire amount doesn’t reach farmers: AR Chowdhury, Congress pic.twitter.com/d0SjCW5D87 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Ahead of the release of PM-Kisan instalment, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had also said that now the government was confident that the entire money of PM-Kisan would reach the farmers directly. “PM Narendra Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore farmers. Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers’ accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers,” he said.

The agriculture minister also said that the three new farm laws had now removed the middlemen between the farmer and the buyer and now the farmers were getting the benefit directly.