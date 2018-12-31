Mid-air scare! SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing after technical snag

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 8:34 PM

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet Q-400 aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport in New Delhi after smoke was detected in the baggage compartment.

In what could be called a mid-air escape, a SpiceJet flight on Monday made an emergency landing after suffering a technical snag immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad. This is SpiceJet’s second emergency landing in this month.

News agency ANI reports that a SpiceJet flight took off at 1509 hours for Jodhpur. At 15:15 hours, the pilot informed Ahmedabad air traffic control (ATC) that the aircraft had pressurization failure. “ATC immediately facilitated priority landing of the aircraft. The flight landed safely at Ahmedabad at time 15:29 hrs,” ANI said.

Last month, a SpiceJet flight with over 50 passengers onboard had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur. The flight had departed from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for Jabalpur.

However, the pilot identified some problems with the engine and informed the Air Traffic Control Center at Nagpur Airport requesting for an emergency landing. After receiving signals from the ATC, the flight landed and all the passengers and crew were deplaned safely.

