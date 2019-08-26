MHA withdraws SPG security cover to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh SPG security cover withdrawn.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh’s Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover has been withdrawn by the central government. The SPG is the country’s highest grade of protection given to incumbent and former Prime Ministers and their immediate family. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that the decision to downgrade Manmohan Singh’s security was taken after review by multiple security agencies. Singh will, however, continue to enjoy a ‘Z Plus’ security cover.

“The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Dr. Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover,” the MHA said.

Manmohan Singh had served as the Prime Minister of India for two consecutive terms between 2004 and 2014. The ‘Z Plus’ is the second-highest security cover in the country after the SPG. The ‘Z Plus’ category has a security cover of 55 personnel which includes NSG and CRPF commandos.

The latest decision to downgrade the security of Manmohan Singh comes months after a review involving the Cabinet Secretariat and the MHA with inputs from various intelligence agencies.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had in 2013 asked the Centre to withdraw his SPG security. With the removal of SPG from Manmohan Singh, the highest security cover in the country will now be provided to incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s wife Sonia Gandhi and his children Rahul and Priyanka.