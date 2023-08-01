MHA suspends IAS officer for razing 15th-century monument to build mansion in Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Udit Prakash Rai, who has been in the eye of a storm for allegedly demolishing a 15th-century monument in southeast Delhi for building a new government accommodation in its place, to move in as the then CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Earlier in April, the Vigilance Department had issued a show-cause notice to Rai for allegedly demolishing a “Pathan period” Mahal dating back to 1418 and for building a government accommodation in its place.

An order issued by MHA under-secretary Rakesh Kumar Singh, dated July 31, said that Rai, a 2007-batch AGMUT-cadre officer currently serving as a secretary with the Mizoram government, has been suspended with immediate effect.

The order stated, “Whereas, department proceedings against Udit Prakash Rai are contemplated. Now, therefore, the President of India, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal), 1969, hereby places Rai under suspension with immediate effect.”

“It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) shall be Mizoram and the said Shri Udit Prakash Rai shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority,” the order read.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the Vigilance department, the DJB on July 28 issued an eviction notice to Rai to vacate the house in 15 days. Rai was posted out of Delhi to Mizoram this year.

In August last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended action against Rai for allegedly accepting a Rs 50-lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases.

The monument that disappeared — only a gateway still stands – is in Southeast Delhi’s Jal Vihar near Lajpat Nagar.

(With inputs from PTI)