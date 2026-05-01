The Union Home Ministry has notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing a major digital overhaul in Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) processes while tightening norms related to minors holding dual passports. The changes aim to simplify procedures, reduce paperwork, and bring greater clarity to registration, renunciation, and cancellation of OCI status.

The OCI scheme, introduced through an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955 in 2005, allows Persons of Indian Origin to register as Overseas Citizens of India. However, individuals with links to Pakistan or Bangladesh remain ineligible.

MHA introduces the E-OCI framework

An MHA official told The Indian Express that the new rules bring in a completely digital framework for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, making online applications, electronic records, and digital acknowledgements mandatory while gradually removing repeated physical paperwork.

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The updated system also introduces the option of issuing an electronic OCI (e-OCI) along with the physical card, marking a move towards paperless identity documents for Indians living abroad.

In addition, applicants will now have to agree to share their biometric data, which will help connect OCI services with fast-track immigration programmes and could allow automatic enrolment in such systems later.

All applications will now route through the official OCI portal, replacing earlier hybrid systems that required both online and physical submissions.

Key Changes:

1. OCI applications to be submitted fully online through the designated portal

2. Introduction of electronic OCI (e-OCI) along with physical cards

3. Removal of requirement to submit duplicate physical documents

4. Maintenance of OCI records in digital format

5. Online process for renunciation and cancellation of OCI status

6. Mandatory consent for sharing biometric data for immigration programmes

7. Appeals/review to be handled by an authority one rank higher

8. Physical OCI cards to be surrendered during renunciation/cancellation; digital registrations may be cancelled

What is the new rule on minors and dual passports?

A significant amendment relates to children holding Indian passports. The government has made it clear that minor children cannot hold passports of another country while also holding an Indian passport.

The notification states, “The minor child cannot at any time hold the passport of any other country while also holding the Indian passport.”

According to PTI, this proviso has been formally added to address concerns around misuse of dual citizenship provisions, even though OCI status itself does not grant full citizenship rights.

How will biometric data and immigration processes change?

The updated framework also introduces mandatory consent for sharing biometric data. This will allow integration with immigration systems such as the Fast Track Immigration Programme.

As per The Indian Express, applicants will need to agree to the use of biometric data for “possible automatic enrolment” in such programmes in the future. This will enable smoother processing and faster immigration clearance.