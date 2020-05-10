MHA guidelines on re-opening industry: Treat first week as trial run and other instructions to industries

MHA said that it is important for employees working on specific equipment to be sensitized.

The Union Home Ministry has released detailed guidelines for manufacturing industries to start their operations after lifting of the ongoing lockdown on May 17. In the wake of the major mishaps that occurred in Visakhapatnam and Chennai, the MHA has asked industries to ensure all safety and protocols are followed before the factories are re-opened. The MHA has also said to the industries to conduct the first week of reopening as trial or test run and not to look for achieving high targets of production.

In order to minimize the risk, MHA said that it is important for employees working on specific equipment to be sensitized and made aware of the need to identify abnormalities such as strange sounds or smells, exposed wires, vibrations, leaks, smoke, abnormal wobbling, irregular grinding or other potentially hazardous signs indicating the need for immediate maintenance or shutdown when necessary.

MHA has said that if any industry has trouble in handling vital backward linkages that may be essential to their safe functioning, they should approach local district administration for specific support. District Magistrates may be advised to ensure that the industrial unit can be supported in these situations, in the general interests of industrial security, to complete their operations.

MHA and NDMA have also issued guidelines for the safe storage of raw materials and manufactured goods. The NDMA has asked industries to ensure no spillage, wear and tear of storage facilities, and also to look for already opened vessels for possible reactions that may lead to mishaps like the one in Visakhapatnam. According to the issued guidelines, HAZMAT chemicals must be checked for chemical stability before making use of it for industrial purposes.

The Union Home Ministry and NDMA have asked industries to ensure proper ventilation of storage rooms along with properly fitted valves or conveyors belts. The guidelines have asked industries to also check for any damage to the roof of the storage building to avoid any harmful substance from contaminating near surrounding areas.