MHA defers first phase of Census 2021, National Population Register updation amid COVID-19 outbreak

This is the first time that the entire Census exercise has been deferred in the history of India.

The Narendra Modi government has decided to defer the first phase of Census 2021 as well as the updation process of the National Population Register (NPR) in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an order issued in this regard by the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday evening.

“In view of COVID-19 outbreak & nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, the first phase of Census India 2021, that is, the house listing operation & NPR updation is postponed until further order,” the order said.

The exercise involves participation of large number of central and state government officials as they visit every house to record the data.

The Census 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in two phases. While the first phase included house listing and housing census during April-September 2020, the second phase included population enumeration between February 9, 2021 to February 28, 2021.

The updation of National Population Register was proposed to be done along with the first phase of Census 2021 in all states and UTs except Assam.

This is the first time that the exercise has been deferred in the history of India.