MHA cuts VIP security to size: Several BJP, opposition leaders, RSS functionaries stripped of cover

Kamal Nath and Lalu Prasad Yadav are among the others to lose their central security cover.

The central security cover provided to several leaders from across the political spectrum has been downgraded by the Modi government. According to a report in The Indian Express, the leaders include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yasad, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra among others. The downsizing is not limited to the Opposition and includes several leaders from the BJP and functionaries of the RSS as well.

It was reported on Tuesday that former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav’s Z+ security cover was downgraded and 22 black cat commandos of the NSG were called back. The decision to curtail the security cover provided to several leaders was taken during the Ministry of Home Affairs’ large scale review of the security cover provided to 130 VIPs. This was the first full-fledged review of the security to VIPs by the MHA after Modi government’s return in May this year.

The IE report said that central security cover to K Vijay Kumar, advisor to J&K Governor Satyapal Singh has also been removed. During the meeting, it was recommended that a large number of protectees should be given protection by the respective state police personnel.

Those who have lost the top level Z security cover include Lalu, former BJP MPs Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, Congress leader and former Speaker Meira Kumar, three grandchildren of former President Pranab Mukherjee and daughter and grandson of former PM Manmohan Singh.

Other leaders whose security covers have been taken off from the Central list include Uttar Pradesh Ministers Suresh Rana and Brajesh Pathak, Vaishali MP Veena Devi (LJP), former MP Uday Singh, BJP leader Anupam Hazra, former scientific adviser R Chidambaram and Congress leader Deepender Hooda. BJP Rajya Sabha MP OP Mathur, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, former BJP MP Udit Raj and BJP’s Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria have also been stripped of central security cover.