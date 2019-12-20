MHA clarifies on NRC, says no Indian will be harassed by asking to submit old documents to prove citizenship

Published: December 20, 2019 8:31:10 PM

In a series of tweets, a ministry spokesperson said illiterate citizens not having any documents, will be allowed to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of community.

MHA, Indian citizen, old documents, Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA protest, CAB documents, Home Ministry, CAB protest“Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc of parents/grandparents dating back to pre-1971 situation,” the spokesperson said. (IE photo)

No Indian citizen will be unduly harassed or put to inconvenience by asking to prove citizenship by showing documents like birth certificates of parents or grandparents dating back to a period before 1971, the Home Ministry said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, a ministry spokesperson said illiterate citizens not having any documents, will be allowed to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of community. “#Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

A well laid-out procedure in this regard will be issued by the home ministry. “Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc of parents/grandparents dating back to pre-1971 situation,” the spokesperson said.

The tweets came a week after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament and assented by the President last week. According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

