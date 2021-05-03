MHA asks West Bengal govt to send report on post-poll political violence

“MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,” a spokesperson tweeted.
The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.
Political workers, including from BJP, were allegedly targeted by opponents since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.