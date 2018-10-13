Mexico gets a taste of Indian Unity in Diversity: Bollywood, puppets and music enthrall the audience

India is participating in 110 cultural events, covering almost 33 cities in Mexico.

For the first time ever, India participated as Guest of Honour at 46th Cervantino International Festival in 2018 in Mexico City from October 10- 28.

Talking to FE Online, Muktesh Pardeshi, ambassador of India to Mexico said that, “Almost 125 artists will travel from Tijuana to Yucatan, making the largest ever participation from an Asian country in the Latin American Region. This is an honour which no country has ever received before and this will help us in building our soft power footprint in the region.”

At the inauguration 8000 plus audience “A passage to Bollywood’’ by Ashley Lobo was performed to promote Bollywood in the region. India is participating in 110 cultural events, covering almost 33 cities in Mexico.

The FE was the first to report on this huge India’s cultural recognition in that part of the world.

The festival was inaugurated by Maria Cristina Garcia Cepeda, Cultural Minister of Mexico in the presence of Riva Ganguly Das, DG, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Muktesh Pardeshi, Ambassador of India, DG, Cervantino and governors of Guanajuato and Aguascalientes with great fanfare in Guanajuato.

According to Pardeshi there is unity and diversity as the groups participating are from the south, east, west and north of India. Sponsored by ICCR, ten groups from India including dance, music, theatre and puppets, focussing on classic, folkloric and contemporary styles are participating.

The general director of Promotion and Cultural Festivals and the International Cervantino Festival, Marcela Diez Martínez, said that working with India has been “a huge discovery, to find a country that has many things in common with ours, with a strong tradition and a deep rooted in their thinking and in their original peoples “.

In the commercial complex located in Plaza del Baratillo, in the middle of the city ‘House of India’ will be set up where visitors can buy food, clothing, handicrafts and furniture.

Also, in a tie up with the ITDC-Indian Tourism Development Corporation, the International Food Festival of India: Tierra de Especias, has been organised until Oct 21 at the International President Hotel in Mexico City.

The ICCR will donate to Guanajuato a sculpture by Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the Guanajuato people and to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.