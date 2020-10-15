  • MORE MARKET STATS

Metro cities serve as prime destinations for narcotics; NCB taking action: MHA

By: |
October 15, 2020 10:22 PM

The NCB is conducting massive operations against drug traffickers and regular raids on their possible hideouts after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts, a Home Ministry statement said.

The ministry said that on the basis of specific information, a team of NCB seized one kg of cocaine and 2 kg of PCP (phencyclidine) from one M Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar in Maharashtra on October 12.

 

Metro cities in India serve as prime destinations for contraband and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in synchronised operations in Mumbai and other parts of the country, has made various seizures and arrests which have ramifications on the narcotics supply chain, the Home Ministry said on Thursday. The NCB is conducting massive operations against drug traffickers and regular raids on their possible hideouts after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts, a Home Ministry statement said.

Related News

Giving details, the ministry said that on the basis of specific information, a team of NCB seized one kg of cocaine and 2 kg of PCP (phencyclidine) from one M Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar in Maharashtra on October 12.

During interrogation, Ahmed said that the contraband was provided by one SK Saurabh for further selling. On the basis of manual intelligence and technical surveillance, the NCB team apprehended Saurabh on October 13 from Vasai, Palghar. His sustained interrogation resulted in further recovery of 29.3 kg of MDA from his shop and godown on October 14.

Saurabh also said that the drugs belong to A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar, the statement said.

A Khanivadekar was been apprehended and during interrogation, he said that his brother R. Khanivadekar is an accused in a DRI case involving 483 kg of ephidrine and is currently out on bail. Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contrabands to the shop and godown of Saurabh and he had taken out the above recovered contraband from that lot while shifting.

In another operation, the NCB Jammu zonal unit had affected a seizure of about 56.4 kg of charas concealed in 55 packets at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on September 15 and apprehended M Gupta, A Gambir and Sonia, all residents of Delhi.

The statement said that Rs 1,91,000 and a XUV 500 SUV, which was used to conceal and traffic the contraband, was also seized by the NCB. The charas was destined for Mumbai and in a combined operation, the prime suspect of 56 kg charas case, Faruk Chandbadhsah Shaikh of Mumbai, was apprehended along with his associate Kurban Ali.

In the third operation, the NCB apprehended Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 gm of mephedrone in Andheri West in Mumbai. Pradeep had disclosed that he used to supply mephedrone to various people in the Andheri and Juhu Area. He was employed as a peon with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The distribution network of Sahni is being investigated, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Metro cities serve as prime destinations for narcotics NCB taking action MHA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Elections 2020: Exit poll ban applies to astrologers, tarot readers, analysts too, says EC
2Income Tax dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-crore cash from client
3Bihar Elections 2020: Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Sharad Yadav’s daughter figure in Congress’ 2nd list