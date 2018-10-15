MeToo row: MJ Akbar files defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani

Ramani was the first person to accuse Akbar of alleged sexual harassment while he was the editor of The Asian Age. (Reuters)

Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar on Monday filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani. Ramani was the first person to accuse Akbar of alleged sexual harassment while he was the editor of The Asian Age. According to ANI, the case was filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court through Akbar’s advocates Karanjawala & Co.

The defamation case by Akbar comes a day after the minister denied all the charges of sexual harassment against him and threatened to take legal action. So far, 11 women have come out on record and alleged the former editor of sexually harassing them. However, Akbar trashed all the allegations saying they were false and baseless.

In a statement released on Sunday, Akbar said that “the allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice”. Talking specifically about Ramani, he said that the journalist began this campaign a year ago with a magazine article. “She did not, however, name me as she knew it was an incorrect story,” Akbar said.

The minister further said that the allegations have caused irreparable damage to his reputation and goodwill. “This is deeply distressing…I will be taking appropriate legal action,” he had said in the statement.

Akbar may have denied all allegations but women journalists still stand by their statements. According to a report in The Indian Express, Ramani said that she was not worried about any legal action. “The truth is the best defence in any defamation case,” she told IE.