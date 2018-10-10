MeToo movement: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya denies allegations, says ‘don’t want to give attention to fat and ugly girls’

Not just that, Bhattacharya also implied that the woman who accused him must have done it to benefit by mentioning his name, because ‘his name sells’. (File Photo)

After a flight attendant accused Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya of sexually harassing her 20 years ago, the singer dismissed the claims and said he wasn’t born at that time. The singer also said that he didn’t want ‘to give attention to fat and ugly girls, who are now coming out to blame people.’ The woman, who took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal, alleged that in 1998, Bhattacharya twisted her arm and nibbled and kissed her ears at a pub in Kolkata.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, he said that he did not know against whom should he take action and asked as to why ‘should I give attention to that person?’ Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people, he said, adding, ‘Koi mota hai koi patla hai.’

Not just that, Bhattacharya also implied that the woman who accused him must have done it to benefit by mentioning his name, because ‘his name sells’.

The playback singer also said that he has never visited pubs in his entire life and “if someone’s benefiting from it (my name), good.”

“Sometimes earning their bread and butter with my name, it’s fine,” he concluded with a laugh.

Bhattacharya was earlier in the news for a case that was filed against him for allegedly abusing and harassing a woman at a police station in Mumbai.

Actors Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Nana Patekar and filmmakers Vikas Bahl and Vivek Agnihotri are some of the names that have figured in the #MeToo campaign that has taken the film industry by storm in the last few days.