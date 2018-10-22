​​​
  3. MeToo movement: SC declines urgent hearing of PIL asking for FIRs based on allegations

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer M L Sharma, who had filed the petition, that it will come up for hearing in the regular course.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 22, 2018 12:05 PM
Besides FIRs, the petition also seeks a direction to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to give security and assistance to women who have come out in the open with their allegations. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Monday declined urgent hearing on a PIL seeking the registration of FIRs based on allegations of sexual misconduct and assault levelled by women across various sectors, part of what is being referred to as India’s #MeToo movement.

Besides FIRs, the petition also seeks a direction to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to give security and assistance to women who have come out in the open with their allegations.

