MeToo movement: Journalist Priya Ramani gets bail in defamation case filed by MJ Akbar, next hearing on April 10

Journalist Priya Ramanai gets bail in defamation case filed by MJ Akbar

A local Delhi court on Monday granted bail to journalist Priya Ramani in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against her by former Union minister and BJP leader MJ Akbar. Ramani appeared before the Patiala House Court personally. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted her bail and asked her to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 10,000 each.

On the next date of hearing that will take place on April 10, the court is expected to frame charges against Ramani. “The next date when they will frame the charges against me is April 10. After that it will be my turn to tell my story. The truth is my defence,” she told reporters outside the court.

Akbar, 68, had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramani after she accused him of sexual harassment in the early days of her career. Ramani was among other 20-odd women journalists who named Akbar in the ‘Me Too’ movement.

Akbar was forced to resign in October 2018. The allegations against Akbar dates back to his former career in journalism.

In October 2018, Ramani revealed that an article she wrote in 2017 about an unnamed editor’s predatory behaviour was in fact about MJ Akbar. She had said that Akbar was as “talented a predator” as he was a writer.

Akbar had, however, denied the allegations made against him.