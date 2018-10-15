MeToo movement is good, don’t misuse it: Actor Siddique, KPAC Lalitha slam WCC

Siddique is an actor and producer who has acted in more than 250 films. (Photo: IE)

Malayalam film industry veterans hit out at a warring faction of actresses, saying #MeToo is a great movement which should not be misused. Batting for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, veteran actors Siddique, KPAC Lalitha to Baburaj said attacks on the Association and its president Mohanlal by Women in Cinema Collective was uncalled for.

Set up by some top actresses and technicians of Malayalam film industry last year in response to an attack on a leading actress, WCC had held a press conference on Saturday, seeking justice for the victim of violence and action against the accused actor.

Here’s what the actors said at their press conference in AMMA’s defence.

Siddique (Actor, Producer)

“AMMA is an organisation that does a lot of good work for actors and actresses. Three actresses want Dileep to be removed. Dileep has only been accused. Remember, nothing has been proved yet. First, let the court decide and give its verdict. That is the legal procedure. We have taken legal advice. AMMA’s executive committee cannot override the General Body meeting’s decision. #MeToo is a good campaign but it should not be misused. An actress said she felt insulted by Mohanlal referring to her as actress. What is wrong in being called an actor or an actress? That is our job. Then the actress said that a 17-year-old girl sought her help because of harassment. State the facts, don’t make general statements. On which sets did this happen? State the facts clearly. Give us names. Another actress said she faced a lot of harassment at the beginning of her career. Say who harassed her. We are ready to take criminal action. Those who have resigned from the organisation can return when they put in an application. There is no gender bias in Malayalam film industry. We can criticize each other internally. If four people leave the organisation, four hundred are ready to join. Don’t try to tarnish AMMA with baseless allegations,” he said.

“Actor Thilakan had made statements that AMMA’s pension is like giving a dog leftovers and he had made such statements against the organisation. He walked out of the organisation on his own. Dileep has not said a word against the organisation. AMMA cannot take to the streets to show support to the survivor. Have we spoken a word against the survivor? We are always with her. What are you, media persons, doing for the survivor? You must understand it is a matter in the court now,” the actor said.

Siddique is an actor and producer who has acted in more than 250 films. His first big break in Malayalam cinema came through ‘In Harihar Nagar’. As an actor, he is well-known for his character roles in Malayalam films.

KPAC Lalitha (Actor)

“Sexual harassment is rampant in all professions. As an AMMA member, any issues we face can be resolved internally. What is the need to wash dirty linen in public? Everything is being blown out of proportion now. We should respect AMMA president. What is wrong in saying actress? We are all actors and actresses. Find a way to solve issues peacefully,” Lalitha said.

KPAC Lalitha began her career as a stage artist and has acted in more than 500 films . She was married to the late filmmaker Bharathan.

Baburaj (Actor)

“WCC seems to have an agenda to alienate the survivor from AMMA. I have always supported the survivor and did not say anything with an intention to hurt her. There is no sincerity in WCC’s initiatives. AMMA is considering a special General Body meeting to address the issues they raised. A decision can be expected on this by the 24th of this month,” Baburaj said.

During the WCC press conference, one of the members had said that Baburaj referred to the survivor as a “cat that has fallen in hot water.”

Baburaj is an actor who is known for villain and comic roles in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. He also has directed two films.