#MeToo movement: India ‘shines’ on Google’s interactive map

Global Internet search giant Google has released an intercative map which shows places on Earth where #MeToo seaches are trending the most. Places with high trending rates are about the movement are shown glowing white on the globe. India is shining the most, and the brightest on Google’s #MeToo map.

The interactive map available on URL – metoorising.withgoogle.com/, begins with the following quote from American activist and poet’s quote. “What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open”

The #MeToo movement, began last year in the United States has uncovered news and stories of sexual misconduct by industry honchos, politicians and entertainment celebrities alike.

Google launched this map in April to recognise it as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The map shows places on Earth where #MeToo has been making the headlines and is trending most. Interestingly, India on the map is shining most, highlighting the sensitivity of the matter that saw Union Minister MJ Akbar quitting the chair.

According to a Google blog post, #MeToo has been searched across all 195 nations on the planet. The map depicts the top 300 cities that are searching daily for #MeToo.

Also, it highlights top 5 cities that are searching for #MeToo on any given day. What has grabbed more attention is that on Tuesday night, the 5 cities that were making the news for the #MeToo were from India. Besides, it has also a feature that allows a user to click on the city and read all coverage of the campaign.

The #MeToo campaign is making news since last month when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused famed male colleague Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her during the shooting of a film in 2008. However, Patekar has denied all the charges and toed the legal course. Since then, several Bollywood heroines have come out and narrated the ordeals faced by them in the industry. Union Minister MJ Akbar’s name was also mired in the controversy when a few women journalists alleged that the former had sexually exploited them when he was a famed journalist.