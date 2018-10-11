MeToo movement: CPI(M) demands resignation of Union minister MJ Akbar over sexually harassment charges

The party in a statement said seven women journalists have come forward recounting their experience of sexual harassment and “unacceptable behavior” by Akbar.(IE)

The CPI(M) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Minister M J Akbar after some women journalists accused him of sexually harassing them. The party in a statement said seven women journalists have come forward recounting their experience of sexual harassment and “unacceptable behavior” by Akbar.

As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum in India, some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar, a former editor and now the minister of state for external affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as a journalist.

Akbar was an editor of many publications before he took to politics. The CPI(M) said, “Since these are serious charges, M J Akbar’s continuance as a the Minister of State in the Central government is untenable. He should immediately resign from office.”