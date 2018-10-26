MeToo movement: Court rejects Alok Nath’s plea on Vinta Nanda

Alok Nath

A Dindoshi court on Friday rejected a plea filed by actor Alok Nath requesting an order on screenwriter Vinta Nanda from speaking to media houses on rape allegations she has levelled against him. Earlier, Nath through his wife Ashu Singh filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda, seeking damages of Re 1 apart from orders from the court urging a ban on Nanda coming out with any statement publicly that would further defame him.

Hearing the case, the court observed that neither Alok Nath or his wife could claim to have been defamed by a post that Nanda wrote on her Facebook page earlier this month in which she claimed that he had raped her almost two decades ago. The court said that Ashu Singh, who is plaintiff number 1 in the suit, and Alok Nath would be not given any interim relief. The court has not set any date to hear the couple’s suit.

Vinta Nanda’s lawyer Dhruti Kapadia urged the court dismiss the suit outright. “I am very happy that the court has passed this verdict. More women will now come out and speak up. Many people had advised my client not to take on Nath as he is an influential man. We will now fight this till the end,” the lawyer was quoted as saying by Indian Express while reacting to the judgement.

Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi had argued on Thursday Nanda made up a story of being raped. He accused Nanda of making false claims against him for money and in order to gain publicity. He also said that claimed that his client had become a victim of a media trial.

Sarogi further argued that Nanda did not complain about the alleged assault when it took place close to two ago. He questioned why she did not approach the authorities then.