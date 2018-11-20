#MeToo: It is a fad, turning into fashion, says Malayalam actor Mohanlal

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 2:43 PM

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has joined the #MeToo movement debate saying it is turning into a fashion and mere a fad. Stating that there is no big problem in the Malayalam industry, he said, “You shouldn’t think of the #MeToo as a movement actually.”

“It is a fad and it is turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit,” Mohanlal, 58, said at a press conference in Dubai, Gul News reported.

When asked further, he replied that sexual harassment can happen anywhere in life, not just in films.

The actor, producer and playback singer also claimed that even men will have #MeToo stories to recount. When asked further, he refused to make any comment saying ‘only when you experience something like that, you can make a comment on it’.

“Just giving a comment on it isn’t the right thing. I don’t know much about it,” he opined.

Mohanlal has acted in more than 300 films and is currently in UAE to launch his charity fundraiser Onnanu Nammal, slated for December 7

Mohanlal is also the chief of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. He had come under flak for not taking action against senior actor Dileep, who was named in a Malayalam actress kidnapping case. However, ending months of uncertainty, the actors’ body on October 19 ended Dileep’s membership from AMMA.

The decision was taken amidst the raging #MeToo furore in the cinema industry.

The #MeToo campaign is making news for the last few months after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her during the shooting of a film in 2008. However, Patekar, 67, has denied all the charges.

