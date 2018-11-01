MeToo hits India Inc., former Taj Hotels executive names then CEO Rakesh Sarna

Anjuli Pandit had joined the Tata Group in 2009 and after a break, she was back in Tata Sons chairman’s office in 2014. (Reuters)

The #MeToo storm has hit India Inc. A former Tata Group executive assistant has accused the then CEO and MD of Taj Hotels of making sexual advances. Anjuli Pandit had joined the Tata Group in 2009 and after a break, she was back in Tata Sons chairman’s office in 2014. A year later, then CEO Rakesh Sarna asked if she could be moved to Taj Hotels as his executive assistant.

Narrating her account in a column for The Indian Express, Anjuli Pandit said that the sexual advances started with comments about the worth of her physical appearance during her salary discussions. “Over the seven months, he (Sarna) remarked on my looks, his attraction to me and his desire to have an affair,” she said.

Pandit further wrote that Sarna’s advances were always verbal. “And I was always clear — I was not interested. Whether I deflected, professionally requested, or burst into tears in frustration, he persisted. The environment became intolerable as we both lost our patience,” she stated.

Pandit also shared an instance of a phone call with Sarna where she got an indication that something was not right. While speaking to IE, Pandit said that she had an uncomfortable phone call to discuss her salary and when she wasn’t happy with Sarna’s offer, he said: “I think you are beautiful enough to pay you a crore but I don’t have that kind of money honey.”

Anjuli said that when she mustered the courage to seek support, she was faced with a dilemma. She had no trust in the neutrality of Taj’s internal processes as the chief ethics counsellor in Taj was Sarna. Pandit wrote that she approached the Taj board members, Tata Group Executive Council members, the chairman and the senior-most HR official for the resolution. However, the only resolution they could find was to ask her to resign from Taj.

She said that after her complaint, the firm offered her a mediocre role in a Tata Sons back office. “When I said I felt I was being unfairly sidelined for speaking up, the chairman told me this was the “best we can do”,” she said in her piece in IE.

After losing her hope in the Group’s internal process, she resigned. “I felt as though they had nailed a glass ceiling over my head. Devastated, I quit,” she said in a detailed piece.