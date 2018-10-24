​​​
  3. #MeToo: Government sets up GoM headed by Rajnath Singh to look into sexual harassment at work place

#MeToo: Government sets up GoM headed by Rajnath Singh to look into sexual harassment at work place

A Group of Ministers, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, has been constituted by the government to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplace.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 24, 2018 5:57 PM
RAJNATH SINGH, rajnath singh, #MeToo, rajnath singh news, india news, latest news, important news, trending news, The GoM will examine the existing legal and institutional frameworks for dealing with matters of sexual harassment of women at workplace. (Reuters)

A Group of Ministers, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, has been constituted by the government to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplace. The members of the GoM are Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, a home ministry official said.

The GoM will examine the existing legal and institutional frameworks for dealing with matters of sexual harassment of women at workplace. It will recommend action required for effective implementation of the existing provisions, as well as for strengthening the existing legal and institutional frameworks for addressing issues related to sexual harassment at workplace, the official said.

The GoM has been set up in the wake of #MeToo movement where several women have publicly named people who had harassed them at their workplace. Former editor M J Akbar had to resign as Minister of State for External Affairs following allegations of sexual harassment against him by former colleagues.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top