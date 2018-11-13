MeToo: CINTAA expels Alok Nath after he fails to appear before the association

Nath has been accused of rape by writer and producer Vinta Nanda. (PTI)

The Cine And TV Artistes’ Association on Tuesday removed Alok Nath from its membership till further notice after he failed to appear before it’s executive committee on Monday. Nath has been accused of rape by writer and producer Vinta Nanda. Informing about the move, CINTAA senior joint secretary told ANI: “He has been asked to appear during AGM on May 1. If he fails (to appear), he’ll be permanently expelled.”

In October, Vinta Nanda in a Facebook post had alleged that Nath had sexually assaulted her. “I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised,” she had written in a detailed post on Facebook.

After the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors Association sent a notice to Nath. But he also refused to respond to the notice. News agency IANS reported that Nath’s lawyer Ashok Sarogi told the association that there was no complaint against Nath with any of the police authorities nor filed with any of the legal authorities.

He also said that the notice was served on the basis of interviews and complaints on social media.

Later, Alok and his wife Ashu Nath filed a defamation case against Nanda. They also sought directions from the court to Amboli police to take cognisance of their complaint filed in the case. They demanded a probe into the matter under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 155 and sections 499, 500, 34 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code.

Responding to the allegations against him, Nath in an interview to ABP news had said: “Neither am I denying this nor do I would agree with it.” He further said that rape must have happened, but someone else would have done it.