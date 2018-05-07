MeT department warns of dust storm in several Rajasthan districts

A duststorm occurred at Sriganganagar where winds at the speed of 28 km/hr affected normal life, officials said. (ANI)

Churu was today recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kota which registered a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded maximums of 41.2, 41 and 40.7 degrees respectively while the day temperature at other places was below 40 degrees, according to the MeT department.

A duststorm occurred at Sriganganagar where winds at the speed of 28 km/hr affected normal life, officials said.

The Met department has issued warnings about duststorm with light rains at several districts including Alwar, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur and Jaipur.