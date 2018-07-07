Mercury up as monsoon remains weak in Himachal Pradesh

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh rose on Saturday with the Southwest monsoon remaining subdued on the third day and similar conditions likely till July 10, a weather official said here. (Reuters)

The weather bureau said the towns of Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Chail, Kasauli, Palampur, Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Manali recorded no rain.

“The monsoon, which became subdued in the region from July 5, will remain dormant till July 10,” the official added. The state capital recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 20.6 degrees in Dharamsala, 9.9 degrees in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district and 10.4 degrees in Manali.

These towns saw the minimum temperature at 15.5 degrees, 18 degrees, 9.1 degrees and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday. A government spokesperson told IANS the water levels in the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna rivers and their tributaries, which were in spate in Kinnaur, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, had receded.