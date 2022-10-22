‘Mera kya kasoor?’ Rebel BJP leader Krishna Lal Thakur files nomination with this question

Ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel leader Krishnan Lal Thakur filed his nomination in Nalagarh as an Independent candidate on Friday. However, posters in the rally organised by the Thakur had one question “Mera kya kasoor?” (What is my fault), The Indian Express reported.

“Maine school upgrade karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Hospital mein naye bed sanction karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Naye college banwaye.. kya ye hai mera kasoor? (I upgraded schools, was it my fault, in hospitals sanctioned new beds, was that my fault, got new colleges, was that my fault,” said Thakur while listing his works.

Amid much fanfare, he danced his way to file his nominations. While giving his speech, what his “fault” was, and broke down several times.

The BJP has fielded sitting Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Singh Rana, who had recently quit Congress to join with the BJP. In 2017, Rana defeated Thakur, and in the 2012 elections, Thakur had defeated Rana. Thakur had taken voluntary retirement as Executive Engineer in Irrigation and Public Health department in September 2012 to contest the elections. He told IE that he had taken the retirement at the time in 2012 when his promotion was due.

With the BJP denying him ticket, Thakur said that it was not “cheating” with him, but with “people of Nalagarh”.

The Congress had fielded Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) chief of Himachal Pradesh Hardeep Singh Bawa as its candidate from the Nalagarh Assembly segment for the November 12 elections.

The last day for filing of nominations in the hill state is October 25 and last day of withdrawal is October 29. Counting of votes will take place on December 8.