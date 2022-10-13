‘Men who couldn’t control their excitement forced women to wear hijab’: Haryana Minister after SC split verdict

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s split verdict on hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that men who could not control their emotions forced women to wear hijabs. Wondering why women should suffer such “grave injustice” due men’s actions, Vij called upon men to “strengthen their minds.”

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote in Hindi, “The men who could not control their excitement upon seeing women forced women to wear hijab. The need was to strengthen their mind, but the punishment was given to the women, they were covered from head to toe. This is grave injustice.”

\Meanwhile, expressing disappointment over the SC’s split verdict, Karnataka’s Education Minister BC Nagesh, addressing the media, said that the top court could have come up with a “better judgement.” In light of the matter being transferred to a larger bench, Nagesh said that the existing code on uniform will be followed across all educational institutions in the state. Nagesh added that since the Karnataka Education Act doesn’t allow students to wear any religious clothing inside the classrooms, no one can, therefore, wear hijab.

Reacting to the top court’s split verdict, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told journalists that the Karnataka government will wait for the final SC verdict on this case, adding that security has been beefed up in sensitive areas across the state following the judgement in a bid to stop any miscreants from disrupting law and order situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, following the split verdict, the two-judge bench referred the matter to a larger bench which will be constituted by the Chief Justice of India (CJI).