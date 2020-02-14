Memorial for 40 CRPF jawans to remind our incompetence, says CPI(M) on Pulwama attack anniversary

CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim said that the memorial dedicated to 40 slain CRPF jawans will only remind of incompetence to stop terror attacks in the country.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that there was no need to build a memorial in the memory of 40 CRPF jawans who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack last year. Senior party leader Mohammed Salim said that the memorial will only remind of incompetence to stop terror attacks in the country.

Salim, a former Lok Sabha MP from Raiganj, sought to know how 80 kgs of highly explosive RDX was brought to India through border despite heavy patrolling. He said that though the sacrifice of the soldiers should be remembered, questions should also be asked about the failure of the agencies to prevent the attack.

“We don’t need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the ‘most militarised zone on earth’ and exploded in Pulwama,” the CPI(M) leader wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The polit bureau member of the CPI(M) then went on to ask for ‘Justice for Pulwama’.

In February 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar rammed an explosive-laden car into the convoy of CRPF on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, a memorial dedicated to the 40 CRPF jawans will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp. Names of all the 40 slain jawans along with their pictures will be part of the memorial.

Earlier this morning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what was the outcome of the inquiry into it.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he asked in a tweet.