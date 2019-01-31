Members who quit never expressed concerns: says MoSPI on resignations in National Statistical Commission

Quoting Mohanan, some reports suggested that he had disagreements with the government on the recently-released back-series GDP data (which trimmed the growth rates for the UPA years).

Stung by the resignation of the acting chairman and another member of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), the government on Wednesday said it “values” the NSC, but added these members had never expressed their concerns in any of the meetings of the commission in the last few months.

PC Mohanan, acting chairman of the NSC, and member JV Meenakshi, resigned from the NSC on ground of the commission being “sidelined” and that the government hadn’t yet released the employment/unemployment survey for 2017-18, cleared by it in the beginning of December 2018.

Quoting Mohanan, some reports suggested that he had disagreements with the government on the recently-released back-series GDP data (which trimmed the growth rates for the UPA years). With their resignation, the NSC is virtually defunct, with only two members — NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant and secretary at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Pravin Srivastava — in it.

Referring to the labour force survey, which was conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under it, the MoSPI said: “NSSO is processing the quarterly data for the period of July 2017 to December 2018 and the report will be released thereafter.” However, it provided no explanation as to why the release of the survey data was delayed.

On the back-series data, however, the government said the commission had “itself urged the ministry to finalise and release it”. The official estimates of the back series of the GDP were accordingly computed using the methodology adopted in the 2011-12 base year series and this was approved by experts in the advisory committee on the national accounts statistics, which is the appropriate body.

This was later discussed in the National Statistical Commission. Moreover, the methodology adopted by the MoSPI for the back series is available in the public domain, the ministry claimed.