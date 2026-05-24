PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday (May 22) had urged the Centre not to accept Karnataka’s detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river, warning that the project could severely impact Tamil Nadu’s irrigation and drinking water needs.

In a statement, Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government must put pressure on the Union government to revoke the 2018 approval granted for preparing the DPR without Tamil Nadu’s consent.

He also condemned Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remarks that Tamil Nadu had no right to oppose the project.

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‘Tamil Nadu has every right to oppose project’

Ramadoss argued that the Cauvery river remains a lifeline for Tamil Nadu, serving as an irrigation source for 14 districts and supplying drinking water to nearly five crore people across 30 districts, including Chennai.

“If the Mekedatu dam is built across the Cauvery, agriculture in those 14 districts and the drinking water supply for five crore people will be affected. Tamil Nadu therefore has the full right and duty to oppose the project,” he said.

The PMK leader further said that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had ruled that Karnataka cannot undertake construction activities across the river without the consent of basin state Tamil Nadu. He also claimed that the Supreme Court had repeatedly upheld this principle.

Calling Karnataka’s position “unacceptable”, Ramadoss alleged that Shivakumar’s statement claiming Tamil Nadu had no legal standing to oppose the project was “a blatant lie”.

Congress defends Karnataka’s position

Responding to the criticism, Kengal Shreepada Renu, spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, told Financial Express online exclusively that the Cauvery dispute has remained unresolved since Independence and continues to affect both states.

“Presently, the concern is about how much water Tamil Nadu farmers are getting and how much water Karnataka farmers are getting to grow their crops. In Tamil Nadu, farmers grow three to four crops a year, whereas in Karnataka our farmers can grow only one crop annually,” he said.

Renu, grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, said every chief minister, irrespective of party lines, has historically prioritised the interests of their state’s people.

‘Water to Tamil Nadu will continue’

Referring to newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Renu said that despite Congress support to his government, he too would be expected to stand by Tamil Nadu’s interests.

“Though Vijay has become the CM, he is bound to support his people. He cannot, just for the sake of Congress supporting his party, let his people down,” he said.

Defending the proposed Mekedatu project, Renu asserted that Karnataka was not seeking to stop water flow to Tamil Nadu but wanted to reserve a portion of water for its own farmers.

“If Mekedatu dam is constructed, we are not saying we will stop water to Tamil Nadu. Water will continue to flow as per orders. But Karnataka farmers also need water,” he said.

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‘Need dialogue between farmers’

Renu also accused PMK of politicising the issue and suggested that the long-term solution lies in dialogue between farmer groups from both states rather than political rhetoric.

“The best solution is to bring farmer bodies from both the states together and arrive at a conclusion on crop planning and water sharing. If Tamil Nadu farmers can grow four crops a year, Karnataka farmers should also have that opportunity,” he added.

What is the Mekedatu dam project?

The Mekedatu dam is a proposed Rs 9,000-crore multi-purpose balancing reservoir project by Karnataka on the Cauvery River, located about 100 km from state capital Bengaluru. Designed to address farmers’ crop planning, the city’s drinking water needs and generate 400 MW of hydropower, it has been the subject of severe inter-state disputes with Tamil Nadu.