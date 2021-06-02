Mehul Choksi’s wife says woman on media channels not Barbara; Antigua PM claims Opposition’s support to businessman

Mehul Choksi was arrested from Dominica after disappearing from Antigua and Barbuda.

Mehul Choksi’s wife Priti Choksi today said that the woman shown on TV channels as the businessman’s girlfriend is not Barbara as claimed. “The woman was known to my husband. She used to meet my husband while visiting Antigua. From what I have understood from people who have met her, the woman shown on media channels is not the same woman that they knew as Barbara,” she claimed.

Priti also expressed anguish over injuries caused to her husband. “What has brought anguish to the family is physical torture and total disregard for the human rights of my husband. If someone really wanted him back alive, why did they need to torture and abuse him physically and mentally?” she said.

She claimed that Mehul Choksi has several health issues. “He is an Antiguan citizen and enjoys all rights, protection as per Antigua and Barbuda constitution. I’ve full faith in the rule of law of the Caribbean nations. We await his safe and rightful return to Antigua at the earliest,” she said.

On the other hand, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne today said that Mehul Choksi, instead of subjecting himself to an inquiry, has used the courts to stay the revocation of his citizenship. “Choksi changed his lawyer to a well-known member of the UPP (Opposition party) who had promised him protection, for campaign funding. That’s why they want that he shouldn’t be deported to India, but back to Antigua where he could continue to hide behind constitutional protections,” Browne claimed.

Browne said that his administration stands by its request for Dominica to extradite Mehul Choksi directly back to India.

Last week, several reports had claimed quoting Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne that Mehul Choksi had taken his girlfriend to Dominica, ‘probably to have dinner or have a good time’ and was caught there. Choksi was detained in Dominica for illegal entry after his mysterious disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda where he was staying since 2018 after fleeing from India the same year. Choksi is an accused in the multi-crore PNB scam and is wanted in India in cases of bank fraud.