Mehul Choksi, Zakir Naik gave donation to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra (file pic)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the companies of the scam accused Mehul Choksi. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that apart from Choksi, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation also received funds from Zakir Naik, Rana Kapoor of YES Bank and Jignesh Shah.

“The donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was no co-incidence, but a conspiracy. The first revelation is on Mehul Choksi, who had donated to the RGF, who was involved in the Punjab National Bank fraud case,” Patra said.

He claimed that Naviraj Estate, a paper manufacturing company, showed no business activity in their accounts in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

“Rs 47.48 crore was received by this company in one chunk and Rs 24.45 lakh was received from Gitanjali Infratech Pvt Ltd. Gitanjali Infratech is owned by Mehul Choksi and Naviraj Estate Pvt Ltd is owned by Rohan Choksi. Naviraj, then, donated it to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation,” the BJP leader said.

He also claimed that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received an amount of Rs 9.45 lakh from Yes Bank.

“The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received an amount of Rs 9.45 lakh from Yes Bank. This wasn’t Rana Kapoor’s money, but money was diverted from Yes Bank to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation,” he said.

Jignesh Shah, Patra said, is the third person who contributed to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Jignesh is an accused in the NSEL scam.

From Zakir Naik, Patra said that the RGF received Rs 50 lakh in 2011.

“The Islamic Research Foundation of Zakir Naik is also under investigation. On 8 July 2011, the foundation gave Rs 50 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The donation was done from a DCB bank account. This account is seized under PMLA,” Parta said.

The government has set up an inter-ministerial team to coordinate a probe into the alleged violation of various laws by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.