Mehul Choksi gives up Indian citizenship, surrenders passport at Antiguan embassy

Mehul Choksi, one of two businessmen allegedly involved in perpetrating India’s biggest ever banking fraud, has reportedly given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua, where he has been taking refuge for more than a year now.

The development comes as a blow to India and the move is seen as an attempt to avoid extradition to India, where he is wanted for alleged loan fraud.

In 2018, Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15, 2018. A few days later, on January 29, the CBI filed a case and started investigating him and his nephew Nirav Modi.

Mehul Choksi along with Modi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. Reportedly, a PNB branch in Mumbai had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Modi since March 2011.

The total number of LoUs issued to the companies of Modi, his relatives and the Nirav Modi Group are 1,213, and to Choksi, his relatives and the Gitanjali Group are 377.

The CBI has mentioned names of many employees and top management, including former MD and EDs of the bank in the chargesheet. The agency has named Choksi as an accused in a chargesheet, along with others including PNB staffers, in separate cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Recently, the central government has sacked two executive directors of scam-hit PNB for their alleged failure in exercising proper control over the functioning of the bank.

Last year, while objecting to the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him a ‘fugitive economic offender, Choksi claimed that he had proposed to settle the amount due to Punjab National Bank. He also denied that he left the country with an intention to defraud the bank and siphon funds, claiming that he had left in India assets worth thousands of crores.

The ED wants that Choksi be declared a ‘fugitive economic offender’, which will allow the central agency to confiscate his movable and immovable properties in a bid to ensure his presence for the probe.