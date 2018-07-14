Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘Salahuddin remark’: PDP chief faces heat from party rebels, BJP, Congress

Mufti, speaking in a tough tone, said that any attempt by the Centre to “engineer” a split in her party will have “extremely dangerous” consequences. Mehbooba, who is the chief of PDP, had resigned as chief minister on June 19 after the BJP pulled out of the coalition with the PDP in the state.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raked up a controversy on Friday by saying that a “1987-like situation may arise again” if Narendra Modi-led Centre attempts to split People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Mufti, speaking in a tough tone, said that any attempt by the Centre to “engineer” a split in her party will have “extremely dangerous” consequences. The PDP chief had resigned from the post of chief minister on June 19 after BJP pulled out of the coalition with her party in the state.

Making strong objection to Mufti’s comment, the BJP asked her to apologise to the party and asserted that it has never conspired to pull out of any government or split any party. Speaking to media, Kavinder Gupta, who was deputy chief minister in Mufti-run government, said Kashmir is India’s crown and his party will never play with it. Gupta further blamed the Congress for the Kashmir problem.

On the other hand, the Congress slammed the BJP-PDP alliance and said that the two parties are responsible of “demolishing” peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The party also trained guns at Centre and said India still does not know what is its policy for the state even after 49 months of the Modi government.

On the other hand, Mehbooba also faced the heat of her own party MLAs who accused her of putting them and their families at risk by claiming that the internal rumblings in the party done at the behest of Delhi. The lawmakers, who are speculated to support the BJP in case a situation arises, said that they consider the “accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India as final.”

Those who slammed Mufti included MLA Baramulla Javaid Hassan Beg, MLA Pattan Imran Ansari, MLA Noorabad Abdul Majid Padder and two MLCs.

What Mufti had said

“My party is strong, there are differences which can be resolved. However, if there are any attempts to engineer a split in the PDP like it was done in 1987 to commit robbery on people’s vote and to crush the MUF (Muslim United Front), the results will be extremely dangerous,” said Mufti, a remark that later led political mud-slinging.

The former J&K chief minister also recalled that the events post the 1987 Assembly elections had “created” Syed Salahuddin, the supremo of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, and Mohammad Yasin Malik, a separatist leader in the valley.